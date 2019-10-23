After registering a dominant win in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa, Indian batsmen have made significant gains in the just-released ICC Test Players Rankings on Tuesday. ‘Player of the Series’ – Rohit Sharma, who produced a sensational batting performance in the three-match series is one of the biggest gainers in the rankings released by world cricket body. Courtesy his splendid show, Rohit has moved to the number 10 spot in the list of Test batsmen.

The 32-year old amassed 529 runs in four innings as India completed a clean sweep versus South Africa across Vizag, Pune and Ranchi. Picked in the Indian squad as a specialist opener, Rohit made full use of the opportunity and continued his glorious batting form in international cricket. He is now only the second batsman after India captain Virat Kohli to figure in the top-10 in all 3 formats.

Meanwhile, Team India’s Test deputy – Ajinkya Rahane who scored a hundred in the Ranchi Test moved to the number five position. Skipper Virat Kohli, who played a career-best knock of 254 not out in the second Test retained his No.2 spot but fell behind in points. Australia’s Steve Smith continues to lead the batsmen’s tally in Tests and is 11 points clear of Kohli.

Apart from Smith and Kohli, Kane Williamson, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane round-off the top five.

↗️ Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10

↗️ Ajinkya Rahane surges to No.5 After sweeping the #INDvSA series, India batsmen make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting. Full rankings: https://t.co/x3zvUhSWg0 pic.twitter.com/s82fYixQFw — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2019



In the bowler’s rankings, Australia’s Pat Cummins (908 points) maintains his number one spot and is well ahead of second-placed Kagiso Rabada (839 points). India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who didn’t feature in the Test series versus SA due to an injury is at the fourth spot with 810 points. Windies Test captain Jason Holder (814 points) and England’s veteran pacer James Anderson (798 points) are at the third and fifth spot respectively.

In the all-rounder’s rankings, Holder is the leader while India’s Ravindra Jadeja has retained his 2nd spot with some fine performances in the 3-Test series. R Ashwin has dropped a spot to 6th in the all-rounder’s rankings and has slipped to the 10th in the Test bowler’s rankings.

ICC Test Rankings

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

Kagiso Rabada

Jason Holder

Jasprit Bumrah

James Anderson

All-rounders

Jason Holder

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Ben Stokes

Vernon Philander

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2019-21, India consolidated their spot at the top of the points tally. The win fetched the hosts 40 points and thus their overall tally has now zoomed to 240 points which is a massive 180 points more than the second-placed New Zealand who has 60 points followed by Sri Lanka (60), Australia (56) and England (56) at third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

India will next take on Bangladesh in the three-match Twenty20 International, starting on November 3.