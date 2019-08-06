After registering a thumping win in the recently-concluded first Ashes Test at ‘fortress’ Edgbaston, Australian cricketers have made significant gains in the latest ICC Test rankings rolled out on Tuesday. Man-of-the-match Steve Smith is back in the mix as he touches the elusive 900-point mark along with table leader Virat Kohli (922) and Kane Williamson (913). The former world number one Test batsman – Smith has moved back to the third spot after scoring twin hundreds in the first Ashes encounter.

The Australian ace overtook India’s Cheteshwar Pujara to grab the No.3 spot in the ICC rankings after consecutive hundreds. He started the Test, which Australia won by 251 runs, in fourth place and with 857 points. Smith, playing his first Test series after returning from a one-year ban for ball-tampering, gained a rung to reach the third position in the latest list for batsmen.

⬆️ Steve Smith

⬆️ Nathan Lyon Latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings Update!https://t.co/QxH5vtLn4s — ICC (@ICC) August 6, 2019



Meanwhile, in the bowlers’ rankings – Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s nine wickets in the 1st Test have lifted him six spots to the 13th position among bowlers. Pacer Pat Cummins has consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket match haul that helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points, the third-best for an Australia bowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

For England, Ben Foakes and Chris Woakes are in 69th and 70th positions in the list for batsmen after gaining one and 11 points, respectively. Opener Rory Burns’ knock of 133 in the first innings has helped him move up 25 places to a career-best 81st position.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad, who completed 100 Test wickets against Australia during the match, has gained two places to be 16th.

Woakes has advanced four places to take the 29th slot after grabbing four wickets in the match. Woakes has also leapfrogged compatriot Moeen Ali to reach ninth among all-rounders.