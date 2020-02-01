There was no change at the top of the ICC Men’s Test batting Rankings, India skipper Virat Kohli maintained the top spot with 928 points and is followed by Australia’s Steve Smith, who is 17 points adrift at 911 points. Smith was followed by his teammate Marnus Labuschagne at the third spot with 827 points.

The other two Indians in the top 10 are Cheteshwar Pujara (791) and Ajinkya Rahane (759). Rahane, who was in the eight spot last week, slipped to the ninth position in the latest rankings.

The other Australian in the top 10 Test batsman’s list is David Warner, who is on the fifth spot with 793 points.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the best-placed Indian in the bowlers’ ranking at sixth spot with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was placed eighth. Seamer Mohammed Shami was the third Indian in the top 10, improving a spot to be placed at the ninth position.

Meanwhile, after his heroics in the fifth and final Test at Johannesburg, English seamer Mark Wood made notable gains in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings as he climbed 19 places to 38th position among bowlers after his haul of nine for 100.

For South Africa, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has climbed towards the top 10 for batsmen after scores of 76 and 39 in the final Test, advancing two places to reach 11th place. His teammate Anrich Nortje has gained 20 places to reach 53rd position among bowlers.

In the all-rounders ranking, India’s Ravindra Jadeja remained static at the third place with 406 points, while Ravichandran Ashwin improved a place to capture the fourth position with 308 points.

In Harare, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza’s Player of the Match effort has helped him advance in the rankings. His eight wickets, which included a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, have lifted him 21 places to 51st among bowlers.

Kusal Mendis’s fighting 116 has taken him to 23rd position from 26th before the match.

India is still the No. 1 side in Tests with 5046 points and the Kohli-led side is followed by Australia, who have 4320 points.