Home

Sports

ICC To Introduce Stop Clock On Trial Basis In ODI and T20I In Men’s Cricket

ICC To Introduce Stop Clock On Trial Basis In ODI and T20I In Men’s Cricket

The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024.

ICC To Introduce Stop Clock On Trial Basis In ODI and T20I In Men's Cricket

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council has introduced a new rule in the men’s ODI and T20I cricket will see stop clocks being used between the overs according to a new release by the apex council on Tuesday, 21 November. The introduction of stop clocks will be currently on a trial basis starting from December 2023 to April 2024 to regulate the time taken between the overs.

Trending Now

The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024. The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings.

You may like to read

The trial will be conducted in a number of ODI and T20I series between December 2023 and April 2024. The ICC will then review the results of the trial and decide whether to make the stop clock a permanent fixture in the game.

Changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations were also approved, including a simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and an increase in the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period.

ICC to introduce a Stop clock on trail basis in Men’s ODI & T20I. – The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 sec then 5 run penalty will be imposed if it happens for 3rd time. pic.twitter.com/cobKdeTRe7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 21, 2023

“If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings,” the ICC release stated.

“Simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and increasing the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period,” the release stated.

The ICC has also accerlerate development of the female match officials, the apex committee has also equalised match day pay for ICC umpires across men’s and women’s cricket from January 2024. Also, every ICC Women’s Championship series will have one neutral umpire.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.