ICC again brought it on themselves! The apex body of cricket posted an old tweet from the World Cup 2019 final where Sachin Tendulkar and Ben Stokes are in one frame. The picture went viral as it was captioned, “The Greatest Cricketer of all time — And Sachin Tendulkar.”

This post did not go down well with the fans as Tendulkar, who holds the highest number of runs and centuries in both the formats of the game (Test & ODI) is considered the God of Cricket and then to make a comparison with Ben Stokes who is just starting out and has a lot to achieve. After Stokes’ Ashes heroics where he single-handedly won the Test for England and helped them level the series, ICC captioned the old post as, “Told You So.”

Here is how this post got bashed by fans:

Pathetic from icc — Rohit Singh ♈️ (@rs_social15) August 27, 2019

One has 15,921 Runs in tests 18426 ODIs, Averaging 54 and 45. Other has 3479 in tests and 2628

in ODIs. averaging 35 and 40. Shall I talk about centuries?? — Nick (@discoverlyours) August 27, 2019

Just that you are saying so don’t think that we are going to believe Greatest cricketer of all time is @sachin_rt , rest everything starts after him in cricket world Did you get it? — Mr. Sethi (@sethisahab_) August 27, 2019

@ICC Is high on cheap English liquor..Told you so 😉 — Nikhil Surana (@nikki_surana) August 27, 2019

@BCCI plz take strict actions and suspend @ICC for his worthless tweets 😂 — A sarcaster (@a_sarcaster) August 27, 2019

This has been the coming of age year of Ben Stokes. The two innings he played this year, one in the WC finals to help England end its long wait for the maiden title and also level the series at Leeds to keep the Ashes alive.