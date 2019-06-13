ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Once again, the rain has intervened the ICC CWC 2019 tie between India vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The much-awaited game has been delayed and ICC is facing ire on social media for poor scheduling. Three matches have already got abandoned without a ball being bowled and one match was rain-curtailed. This is not doing good for any team and teams are now showing their frustration over this issue. Fans feel ICC should have checked with the weather before deciding to allow England to host the Cup. The problem is that a reserve day should have been kept.

Here is how fans trolled ICC brutally:

@ICC how dumb are you guys to conduct a world cup like competition in England during the rainy season. Every other match getting washed away, you definitely could have chosen a better venue. — Swarnabh Sinha (@swarnabh_sinha) June 13, 2019

If only ICC Officials focussed on planning the schedule and venue of World Cup 2019 as much as they focus on MS Dhoni’s gloves. 😤😤😤 — Sundar Rajan (@csundar86) June 13, 2019

First week in World Cup = boring match

Second week in World Cup = rain ☔️

😡😡😡 — jigar varu (@jigar_varu) June 13, 2019

#INDvNZ #INDvNZ Let’s have Toss and decide #WorldCup2019 winner. Don’t waste time and hopes of cricket fan. @ICC worst management in sports world — Lokesh gv (@Lokesh93556599) June 13, 2019

@ICC ruining the cricket. — RAJU K VERMA (@YashG1003) June 13, 2019

Time for cricket to be declared as Watersport ? @ICC ?? — Chada Srujan Reddy (@Srujan_TRS) June 13, 2019

Meanwhile, it has been raining since last evening in Nottingham. With the Met Office predicting high chances of rain in Nottingham during the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and New Zealand