India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli is a massive brand and there is no secret about it. Brushing aside his century-less drought, Kohli went on to slam his 42nd ODI ton against the Windies side in the 2nd ODI and it seems ICC has once again been smitten by the Kohli fervour. The apex cricket body ICC changed their cover pic on Twitter and the latest one has Kohli featuring in it. The picture has Kohli raising his bat after his record-breaking 42nd ODI ton. Looks like the idea has not gone down well with fans as they are criticising ICC for not being neutral and favouring the India skipper.

ICC = BCCI = Kohli — Kourageous ✨🇮🇳 ☬ (@AN_EVILSOUL) August 12, 2019

Though I endorse and support #ViratKohli but question is that ICC is neutral? — Nazre IMAM ☮️ (@nazreimam01) August 12, 2019

Earlier, Kohli scored a scintillating 120 off 125 balls to power India to 279 in 50 overs. Enroute his 42nd ODI ton, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second leading run-getter for India in ODIs.

During his 120-run knock, Kohli also became the first batsman in the history of cricket to register 2,000 ODI runs against West Indies. The previous best was by former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad who had scored 1,903 runs against the Windies.

In the post-match press conference, Kohli sounded relieved to have finally recovered his century drought. “It feels good to get a hundred when the team wanted me to get one. Shikhar and Rohit didn’t get a big one. One of the top three has always got the big one. Good outing with the bat,” he said while receiving the Man of the Match award.