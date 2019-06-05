World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: Not long back, ICC was accused of being an MS Dhoni fan by mistake they changed their wallpaper to a Dhoni picture. Now, ICC is facing the heat for a similar reason, the only difference being the player is Indian captain Virat Kohli. Ahead of India’s World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa, ICC took to Twitter and posted a meme of Virat Kohli, dressed like a king. In the picture, Kohli is wearing a crown like a king and one can see the Indian jersey behind his armour.

Here is ICC’s post:

Here is how fans are lashing out at ICC for being a Kohli fan, supporting India.

Incoming ICC= Indian cricket council comments 😝😂 — Raj Kapur (@rajkapur44) June 5, 2019

And this is how ICC hailed King Kohli & Co on their Worldcup entry 🔥 🇮🇳 — Happy🇮🇳 (@Cricketician_) June 5, 2019

ICC wale bhii…Shi m king bna diye — Deepak Maurya (@deepak640xl) June 5, 2019

Incoming Padosis ICC = Indian Cricket Council Abhi Rona Start Karenge Yeh 😭 — Dr. Khushboo (@khushi_kadri2) June 5, 2019

ICC acting like Indian team fan. BCCI > ICC — Tushar 🇮🇳🏏 (@mainlycricket) June 5, 2019

ICC is acting like that because Indian team is that good and kohli is the best batsman in this WC. — Sumit Kumar (@FFJustice_) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, South Africa has lost its first two matches and is low-on-confidence. India will start the match as outright favourites. With India getting all decked up to begin their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign, skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of setting a unique record when he goes out to bat against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Wednesday. Kohli has slammed a century in India’s opening games in the previous editions of Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2011, he will now aim to emulate the feat in the ongoing tournament.