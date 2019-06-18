ICC Cricket World Cup: If it was Sachin Tendulkar on ICC’s radar, it was English cricketers Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes who were the target. ICC subtly roasted the English cricketers for not being able to hit a single six while the team hit 25 sixes in the match at Old Trafford. It was English skipper Eoin Morgan who came to the party smashing a total of 17 humongous sixes in his 148 off 71 balls blitz. While Morgan cleared the ground with ease; the two big hitters, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes were not able to hit even one as England posted a mammoth 397/6. ICC posted a GIF where Buttler has his hands in his head in disappointment with his gloves on. In a bid to take a cheeky dig at them, “When you realize Buttler and Stokes didn’t hit even one of England’s 25 sixes today,” ICC captioned the GIF.

When you realize Buttler and Stokes didn’t hit even one of England’s 25 sixes today! 😜 #ENGvAFG#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/dRkIC2Nwlg — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2019

Fans immediately jumped in the fun and reacted hilariously:

Buttler and Stokes be like pic.twitter.com/dxs5MTDWo3 — Mogili R Shankar (@mogili_r) June 18, 2019

Earlier, Afghanistan bowlers were smashed to all corners of Old Trafford as England captain Eoin Morgan’s whirlwind innings of 148 helped his side post a mammoth 397/6 in their World Cup clash on Tuesday. Morgan’s knock came off just 71 deliveries as he hit four fours and a record 17 sixes. The 32-year-old’s century came off just 57 balls, thus making it the fourth fastest World Cup ton of all time and the fastest in this edition of the tournament.

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan coped the worst of England’s onlsaught. He ended with figures of 0/110 in 9 overs, making it the most expensive spell in World Cup history and the joint second most expensive figures in ODIs overall.

Eventually, England thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs to register an astounding win.