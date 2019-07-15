ICC Cricket World Cup Final: Whatever you do, you do not troll Sachin Tendulkar! ICC committed the mistake and got trolled instantly. Tendulkar is considered the epitome of batsmanship and India fans treat him like a demi-god. Tendulkar was present at the Lords for the summit clash where he was invited to give away the Man of the Match award to Ben Stokes for his match-defining 84 off 98 balls not out. The picture of the two greats was posted by ICC. The apex body of cricket captioned it as, “The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin Tendulkar.” This did not go down well with the billion plus fans Tendulkar has and they hit back.

The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin Tendulkar 😉#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/fQBmfrJoCJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

Here are the trolls:

Shame on you 😡… Sachin is incomparable… he is a legend …. you people could achieve anything but attitude kahan se laoge — Priyanka sharma 🇮🇳 (@Aadishakti_101) July 15, 2019

Icc India ki hamesha leti rehti😂😂😂😂 — Shakeeb Arshad (@ArshadShakeeb) July 14, 2019

hahahaha.. poor Indians got trolled everywhere. 😂😂 — Anonymous Dr. 🇵🇰 (@Abdulrauf_rph) July 14, 2019

This might trigger a few 😜 Who’s running the ICC Twitter account? 😂 — Down The Ground (@downthegroundtw) July 14, 2019

Ab ye zyada ho Gaya!

Mana career defining innings thi but don’t compare him to the legend! — Syed Shah (@syedshahhashmi) July 14, 2019

Ha ha ! You guys @ICC have taken @BCCI and Dhoni’s silly intransigence on having Para Regt “Balidan”Insignia on his Gloves , to heart 😊 pic.twitter.com/k67Mted9Ta — Ashish Joshi (@acjoshi) July 15, 2019

“I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible,” said Stokes during the post-match presentation.