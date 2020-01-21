India U19 dished out a dominating show as they thrashed Japan U19 by 10 wickets in their Group A ICC U19 World Cup 2020 match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Chasing a paltry 42 after India U19 leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi ran through the Japan U19 middle order picking four wickets in his 8 overs, the defending champions needed just 4.5 overs to reach the target. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra were unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively. Yashasvi continued his stunning form as he tonked five boundaries and one six in his 18-ball stay, while Kumar hit two boundaries in his 11-ball knock.

Winning the toss, India U19 skipper Priyam Garg invited Japan to bat. What followed then was an exhibition of total domination from India. Kartik Tyagi set the tone upfront as he picked two consecutive wickets of captain Marcus Thurgate (1) and number three batsman Neel Date (0) in the fifth over. Bishnoi then ran through Japan’s top-and-middle order in which he was helped with two successive double-wicket maidens.

Max Clements and Kento Ota Dobell shared a 13-run stand for the eighth wicket which was incidentally the highest in the innings, but Tyagi returned and dismiss the former. Akash Singh then applied the finishing touches by scalping the last two wickets to leave the embarrassed opposition bowled out for a paltry 41 in 22.5 overs.

Shu Noguchi and Kento Ota Dobell top scored with 7 runs while five Japanese batsmen departed without troubling the scorers.

Bishnoi returned with golden figures of 4/5 in his 8 overs which included 3 maidens. Tyagi picked three wickets in his 6 overs conceding 10 runs. Akash Singh pocketed two wickets going for 11 runs in his 4.5 overs.

The defending champions got their campaign under with a clinical 90-run win over Sri Lanka thanks to half-centuries from captain Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel.

Brief scores: India U19 42/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 29*, Kumar Kushagra 13*) beat Japan U19 41 all out in 22.5 overs (Ravi Bishnoi 4/5, Kartik Tyagi 3/10, Akash Singh 2/11) by 10 wickets