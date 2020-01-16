Led by Uttar Pradesh’s Priyam Garg, defending ICC Under-19 World Cup champions India will start their 2020 campaign in South Africa on January 19 against Sri Lanka U-19. This is the most important tournaments for budding cricketers who seek to take their game to the next level. From current India skipper Virat Kohli to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, some of the modern greats are all products of the Under-19 tournament.

The winning Indian squad was led by Prithvi Shaw in the last edition of the tournament. Even before the tournament gets underway, some of the budding Indian stars have already got sound contracts in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.

India is in Group A and would lock horns with Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand. Enjoying a good run off late, they won the Under-19 Asia Cup in September and a Tri-Nations tournament with England and Bangladesh held on English soil. India would be one of the contenders for the title.

Here is India’s schedule:

Complete Schedule of India matches:

Date: January 19 (1.30pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 21 (1.30pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Japan U19, 11th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 24 (1.30pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs New Zealand U19, 20th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: February 03, 2020

Match: Final

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Squad:

India U19 squad: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil