Home

Sports

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, Match 3 In India

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, Match 3 In India

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Live streaming: All you need to know about ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Match 3 live streaming and telecast details in India.

India vs Bangladesh (credit: Twitter)

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Uday Saharan-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Mahfuzur Rahman’s Bangladesh in match 3 of the ongoing edition of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. India have been the most successful team in this tournament, winning the World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022. The Men in Blue side would also like to avenge the loss in the Asia Cup semi-final and have a winning start to the tournament.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh In India

You may like to read

What time is India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Saturday (January 20) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh match going to be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh match on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Bangladesh match?

Live streaming of India vs Bangladesh match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.