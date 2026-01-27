Home

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vihaan Malhotra century, Vaibhav Suryavanshi fireworks power India to MASSIVE win over Zimbabwe in Super 6

Vihaan Malhotra's composed century and Abhigyan Kundu's fine form powered India to a dominant 204-run win over Zimbabwe in their opening Super Six match of the U-19 World Cup.

Vihaan Malhotra's century power India to MASSIVE win over Zimbabwe in Super 6

New Delhi: Young middle-order batter Vihaan Malhotra displayed remarkable composure to rediscover his form and register an impressive century, while Abhigyan Kundu’s brilliant form guided India to a dominant 204-run victory over Zimbabwe in their opening Super Six match of the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

India maintained their attacking approach and posted a massive target of 352 for 8. Malhotra anchored the innings with an unbeaten 109 off 107 balls, which featured seven boundaries, while Kundu added 61 off 62 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six, as Zimbabwe’s bowling attack struggled to contain India’s onslaught.

India’s pace-bowling duo didn’t let up, as RS Ambrish (2/19) and Henil Patel (1/25) bowled the first nine overs in tandem to completely overwhelm the Zimbabwean batters, reducing them to 24 for 3 by the ninth over.

Zimbabwe were eventually bowled out for 148 in 37.4 overs, handing India an emphatic start to their Super Six campaign.

With the win, India holds the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Six with six points. India carried four points into this stage after victories over New Zealand and Bangladesh.

India’s dominance was evident as they brought up their first 100 in just 62 balls, with batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi leading the charge. He piled on the runs with remarkable ease at the top, smashing a 52 off 30 balls, an innings studded with four boundaries and an equal number of sixes.

India did hit a minor roadblock in the 11th over, losing Mhatre (21) and Suryavanshi in quick succession to slide to 101 for 3. The setback, though, barely dented the momentum, with Malhotra and wicketkeeper-batter Kundu batting with composure and resolve to steady the innings.

Malhotra brought up his century off 104 deliveries as India continued to plunder runs. Zimbabwe's persistence with the profligate pacer Nigel Mazai proved costly, with the bowler conceding 86 runs from his eight overs, effectively giving the opposition a licence to score freely.

India suffered a brief collapse in the 11th over when India lost Mhatre (21) and Suryavanshi in quick succession, slipping to 101 for 3. However, the momentum remained largely unaffected as Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu stabilised the innings.

Kundu showcased consistency once again as he registered his second half-century in three innings. The left-hander had earlier struck an 80 against Bangladesh, remained unbeaten on 42 in the tournament opener against the USA, and was not required to bat in the final group match against New Zealand after the target was chased down before his turn.

Malhotra’s return to form will come as a boost for India, addressing a key concern in the middle order that had appeared vulnerable during the group stage.

The duo also stitched together a 52-run partnership for the seventh wicket with RS Ambrish (21), before Malhotra combined with tailender Khilan Patel (30) for a further 47 runs, propelling India past the 350-run mark.

Despite determined efforts from Kian Blignaut who scored 37 off 73 balls, and Leeroy Chiwaula’s 62 off 77, Zimbabwe struggled to lift the scoring rate. The hosts reached 100 only in the 28th over, by which time the required run rate had risen beyond reach.

