Four-time champions India will be itching to reach their third consecutive final at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

India are on a dream run, having stunned Australia in the quarter-finals, while Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. The defending champions had thrashed Pakistan by 203 runs in the last edition in 2018.

An India versus Pakistan clash always creates an added hype, however, Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side.

“It is a high-pressure game and has a lot of buzz in the world. We will play it like a normal game and hope to do well,” said Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira after the win over Afghanistan.

Details of how you can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final 1 LIVE:

What: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final 1

When: February 4, 2020

Where: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Time: 1.30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports 3

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

However, history counts for little and the Priyam Garg-led India will have to play their best cricket to knock Pakistan out of the competition.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the backbone of India batting, scoring three half-centuries in four games including against Australia. The rest of the batsmen have not done much to write home about and if the lower-order had not rescued India in the quarter-final, the outcome of the game could have been different. Not to forget the match-winning spell from pacer Kartik Tyagi.

Atharva Ankolekar and in-form leggie Ravi Bishnoi shared a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket to give their team a fighting chance. In the end, India won rather comfortably.

Facing Pakistan fast bowlers Abbads Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan and Tahir Hussain will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen.

Opener Huraira made an impressive debut in the last game, scoring 64 to lead his team to a comprehensive win over Afghanistan after bowlers nicely set up the game.