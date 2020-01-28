Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi saved India Under-19 the blushes in their quarterfinal match against Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, helping their team to a competitive 233/9 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

LIVE BLOG: INDIA U19 vs AUSTRALIA U19, QUARTERFINAL

India Under-19, who have been in dominant form with the bat faltered at the start after being put in to bat but recovered courtesy a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket between Bishnoi and Ankolekar.

India had losing opener Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2) and Priyam Garg (5), cheaply even as Yashaswi Jaiswal kept his end intact and made a laborious 62 off 82 balls, against a disciplined Australian U19 bowling performance.

Pacers Matthew Willian, Connor Sully and Corey Kelly kept the India U-19 batters at bay early on. Kelly removed Saxena while Sully pocketed the Indian skipper Garg. Off-spinner Todd Murphy accounted for Varma. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and Jaiswal put on 48 runs for the fourth wicket, before Jaiswal fell to the left-arm spin of Tanveer Sangha.

Jurel fell soon after for 15 to become Murphy’s second wicket of the match, Middle-order batsman Siddesh Veer added valuable 25 off 42 balls but fell to Kelly.

No.7 and 8 for India U19 Ankolekar and Bishnoi then put on a rearguard effort helping India to a respectable total. Bishnoi made 30 off 31 before being run-out, while Ankolekar notched up a half-century and remained unbeaten on 55 off 54 balls, helping himself to five boundaries and a six.

Brief Scores: India Under-19 233/9 (Yashaswi Jaiswal 62, Atharva Ankolekar 55*; Todd Murphy 2/40) vs Australia Under-19.