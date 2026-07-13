ICC unveils roadmap for Afghan refugee Women’s team ahead of 2030 qualification push

The squad will also come together for overseas camps and tours, similar to the training programmes held in India and England over the past year

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File photo of the ICC. (Credits: X)

The International Cricket Council has decided to continue its Development Pathway Programme for Afghan refugee women cricketers and has set a goal of helping the team enter the ICC qualification pathway by 2030.

The decision was made during the ICC Board’s Annual Conference in Edinburgh. As part of the plan, the governing body has also reformed its Special Task Force, which will oversee the team’s progress and prepare a long-term roadmap for their participation in ICC qualification events over the next five years.

To strengthen the Task Force, the ICC has added Independent Director Ros Rivaz and ICC Chief Executives’ Committee member Sarah Keane. They join representatives from the BCCI, Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who are already part of the group.

According to the ICC, the programme will continue to provide regular support to the players through cricket coaching, strength and conditioning sessions, physiotherapy and better playing opportunities. The aim is to help the squad develop steadily and prepare for international competition.

Most of the players are currently based in Australia, England and Canada, where they will continue training within local cricket systems.

The squad will also come together for overseas camps and tours, similar to the training programmes held in India and England over the past year. The ICC said the team will gradually play more matches against suitable opposition to help them gain experience before entering qualification events.

Ros Rivaz said the focus is on building a clear and sustainable pathway that gives the players quality coaching, competitive cricket and access to high-performance support throughout their development.

Afghan refugee cricketer Nahida Sapan welcomed the ICC’s decision, saying the programme has helped the players stay connected with the sport and, more importantly, allowed them to reunite as a team. She added that the ICC’s long-term commitment gives the group confidence about the future.

Fellow player Firooza Afghan described the tours of India and England as some of the most memorable moments of their cricket journey. She said training with experienced coaches in their home countries has played a key role in the team’s progress. Having the opportunity to qualify for ICC events by 2030, she added, gives the players a clear target and extra motivation to improve.

Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones, who co-founded the “It’s Game On” initiative supporting the programme, praised the ICC’s decision.

She said the roadmap offers the players a real chance to build their careers despite the challenges they have faced. Jones also said the team’s progress over the past year has been impressive and believes they can achieve even more as they work towards the 2030 qualification pathway.