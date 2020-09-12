Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Indian Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Romania 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's ICC vs UCC at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: After the success of ECS T10 – Bulgaria tournament, it's time to shift our focus and base to another T10 tournament – this time in Romania. The T10 competition in Romania will be played only for two days. Only four teams are participating in the tournament and top three teams will eventually seal their spots in the knockouts. Indian Cricket Club will be taking on United Cricket Club at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, IIfov County. The ECS T10 Romania ICC vs UCC will begin at 2.30 PM IST. While the top side would directly qualify for the final, second and third-placed teams would play the eliminator. This will be the first game of the tournament for both sides and the neutral can expect it to be a run-fest. Players of the likes of Gohar Manan, Saed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Rajesh Kumar, Imran Haider and Ramesh Satheesan can all be expected to make an impact in the game. Both sides will be eager to start of the season with a win in order to set the tone for the games to follow.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Romania 2020 match toss between Indian Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club will take place at 2 PM (IST) – September 12.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Syed Abbass

Batsmen: Kaustubh Chavan, Shantanu Vashisht, Gohar Manan

All-Rounders: Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Bevinje, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah

Bowlers: Aftab Kayani, Hammad Ahmed Kayani, Ziarmal Sahak

ICC vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Indian Cricket Club: Syed Asad Abbass (wk), Gohar Manan, Royaid Khan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Muhammad Isaq, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Ziarmal Sahak, Muhammad Zakria.

United Cricket Club: Imran- Haider (wk), Dharmendra Manani, Kaustubh Chavan, Rajesh- Kumar Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Syed Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani.

ICC vs UCC Squads

Indian Cricket Club: Gohar Manan, Sukhbinder Singh, Syed Abbass, Abdul Bevinje, Gull Rahim Gul, Khan Royaid, Muhammad Isaq, Muhammad Zakria, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Ziarmal Sahak, Khan Esmatullah.

United Cricket Club: Ramesh Satheesan, Imran Haider, Rajesh Kumar, Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu, Lalit Panjabi, Syed Zain, Divakharr, Sundararajan, Abhishek Ahuja, Kaustubh Chavan, Moiz Muhammad, Aftab Kayani, Saroj Deuja, Hammad Ahmed Kayani.

