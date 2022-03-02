New Delhi: Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called everyone to cheer for ‘Women In Blue’ ahead of the India and Pakistan match in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup. The Women’s ODI World Cup gets underway from Friday and India and Pakistan will meet for a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.Also Read - Jemimah Rodriguez Recalls Meeting Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma in New Zealand

Kohli, who is slated to play his 100th Test at Mohali, has posted a rousing video to cheer India’s women cricketers. Kohli, who has been a part of multiple India vs Pakistan himself, understands the pressure on cricketers during this marquee clash. Also Read - Virat Kohli 38 Runs Away From Major Milestone in Landmark 100th Test at PCA

No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, ‘cause it’s time for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022!

So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022 & watch #PAKvIND on @StarSportsIndia & Disney+Hotstar | ICC #CWC22 #ad https://t.co/OSAvQTmKAm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2022

“So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022,” Kohli wrote on Koo.

The interest in women’s cricket has spiked tremendously in India over the last few years. Women cricketers like Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Jhoolan Goswami have become household names.

India women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj is satisfied with the talent she has at her disposal going into the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup here from March 4, adding that most of them “have the ability to play at this level”.

This will be Mithali’s record sixth appearance in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the veteran cricketer hoped that the tough five-match ODI series against the hosts would have prepared her side for the tournament.

While India lost the series 1-4, they stood up to the challenge in most games, and only some individual brilliance from the White Ferns players helped the hosts take the series.

Inputs from IANS