Home

Sports

ICC World Cup 1999: Australia Notch Up Second Title; India’s Dismal Run Continues

ICC World Cup 1999: Australia Notch Up Second Title; India’s Dismal Run Continues

India had a decent league stage with Sourav Ganguly leading the charge but losses to South Africa and Zimbabwe haunted them largely.

Australia players celebrate after winning ICC World Cup 1999. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: The ICC World Cup went back to England for the 1999 edition, with some matches also going to Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and the Netherlands. This was also the tournament which saw Bangladesh and Scotland make their debuts in the top level.

Trending Now

Once again Australia claimed the crown, on their way to becoming the side with maximum wins in this elite tournament. For India, this was a continuation of the disappointment from three years ago, when they failed at the semi-final stage, a reverse that they could not repair this time either.

The 12 teams in the fray were divided into groups of six and the top three would qualify for the Super Six, where they would only play the teams from the other group, carrying forward their results against the other qualifying teams from their group to the next stage.

India were in Group A with hosts England, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Kenya, pegging three African teams into the same group. The other group included Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.

Incredibly, at the end of the league stages, Group A saw South Africa, India and Zimbabwe qualify for the Super Six as England’s disastrous campaign ended ingloriously at fourth spot.

But India, while qualifying, were at a disadvantage in the Super Six as they had conceded points to both South Africa and Zimbabwe in the league and carried forward zero points.

Pakistan topped the other group, ahead of Australia and New Zealand and the stage was set for the Super Six clashes.

India’s Disastrous Super Six

India had a decent league stage with Sourav Ganguly leading the charge with some excellent knocks, including a 97 against South Africa in a losing cause and then a sensational 183 against Sri Lanka. Sachin Tendulkar was also notched up a century against Kenya.

But the losses to South Africa and more, Zimbabwe, came back to haunt them as they managed only one win in the Super Six, relegating them to last spot on the table.

India began with a loss to Australia, Ajay Jadeja’s unbeaten century notwithstanding. Australia 282/6 as their top order, led by Mark Waugh’s 83, contributed and India were found way short when they ended at 205 off 48.2 overs. Once they were down to 4/17, the match was all over and Jadeja’s 100 not out and Robin Singh’s defiant 75 were in vain.

Next Inda faced Pakistan and as always, this was the one to watch. Also as always, India won. Rahul Dravid scored 61, Mohammad Azharuddin 59 and Sachin Tendulkar 45 but India only managed 227/6 in 50 overs.

But Pakistan were sent packing for 180, with Venkatesh Prasad returning figures of 5/27. Javagal Srinath claimed three wickets and Anil Kumble two as the Karnataka trio destroyed the Pakistan batting.

But the euphoria ended four days later as India went down to New Zealand and were out of the semi-final race with only two points in the Super Six.

Australia’s Incredible Semifinal

Australia, who had finished behind Pakistan in the group stage, found them exactly in the same position when the knockouts began. However, they were not to be denied.

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semi-final to make their second World Cup final, while Australia faced South Africa in the second semi, at Edgbaston on June 17. This was one of the most incredible matches of World Cup history.

Australia managed only 213 runs while batting first, with Shaun Pollock’s 5/36 and Allan Donald’s 4/32 never letting them get off the ground. This total too was thanks to some gritty batting from Michael Bevan (65), skipper Steve Waugh (56) and Ricky Ponting (37).

It looked like a cinch for the South Africans but things went haywire. Shane Warne claimed 4/29 as South Africa were reduced to 183/7. Jacques Kallis got 53 runs and Jonty Rhodes 43, with Herschelle Gibbs getting 30.

It needed some hammer blows from Lance Klusener (31 not out off 16 balls) to keep South Africa alive and when the last over was bowled, he two boundaries to almost decide the issue.

But a disastrous run-out with two balls to spare saw Donald not responding to Klusener’s call and being found short at the striker’s end after the ball was relayed to Adam Gilchrist. The match was tied!

Australia advanced because they had ended ahead of South Africa in the Super Six on run-rate, and they met Pakistan in the final.

The final was an anticlimax, with Pakistan being bundled out for just 132 in 39 overs. They had no answer to Warne (4/33) while Glenn McGrath and Tom Moody claimed two wickets apiece, Only Ijaz Ahmed managed to cross 20 runs for Pakistan.

Australia cantered to a win Gilchrist scoring 54 and Mark Waugh 37 as they recorded their second World Cup win after 1987.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES