Live Updates

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Hasan Ali takes the ball from Afridi and is bowling to Warner.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Another maiden from Amir. AUS- 27/0.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Amir is bowling a great opening spell as he keeps the Australian batsmen guessing.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Another expensive over from Afridi as he conceded 17 runs. AUS- 27/0.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    First Six: Afridi again pitching it short and this time Finch dispatches it for a maximum over the fine-leg boundary. AUS- 17/0.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    3rd Over. AUS- 10/0.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Amir continues with his tight length as he juggles one away and brings the other inside to keep Finch guessing.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Misfield: Finch finally manages to middle one from Amir but hits it straight to mid-off where the fielder misses the ball and concedes two.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    End of 2nd over: That was not quite an impressive start from Afridi as he gave 7 runs. AUS- 7/0.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    That’s a bad start from the young pacer. His captain has given him three slips for him to bowl at the off. But the bowler keeps on bowling down the leg. He bowls the first wide of the match to Finch.

ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 Live Score & Updates: Australia played balanced cricket to win their first two matches before succumbing to defeat against India. They would want to get their campaigns back on winning track when they face Pakistan. Batting has not been an issue for them, but after a dominating performance against West Indies the bowlers failed miserably against India. The Aaron Finch-led side would be hoping their bowlers to get into the top gear.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already suffered a washed out match and are raring to take the field against Australia. After suffering a heavy defeat against West Indies in their first match, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side staged an emphatic comeback against tournament favourite and host England. As they gained momentum, their next match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Thus this match brings an added importance for Pakistan as they would not want to lose another playing opportunity.

PLAYING XI-

Australia: David Warner, Aaaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(W/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.