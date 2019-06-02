Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan starred with the bat against South Africa as Bangladesh posted their highest ever ODI total at the Kennington Oval in London, today. Asked to bat first, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side had a solid start with Soumya Sarkar hitting the bowlers in all directions as they reached the half-century mark in the eighth over. But right after, they were reduced to 75-2 and found themselves in a tricky position.

Shakib Al Hasan along with Mushfiqur Rahim took hold of the situation as both the batsmen rotated the strike freely and found occasional boundaries to keep the run-rate constantly above-6. The Proteas, teamed up with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir, in bowling front, failed to produce any breakthrough as both the batsmen reached their respective fifties in quick succession. They went on to stitch a partnership of 142 runs which is the highest ever by any Bangladeshi batting duo.

However, both the batsmen couldn’t continue for long as Imran Tahir was brought on and he hit the stumps of Shakib with a full-length which batsman tried to sweep and missed. Tahir then dismissed Mohammad Mithun, who had joined the Bangladeshi wicket-keeper in the middle, who also failingly tried to sweep the delivery from the spinner and played onto his leg stump. Mushfiqur was also then quick to depart as he tried to cut a short ball from Andile Phehlukwayo which reached straight to the fielder at point.

With wickets going on in regular intervals at the middle overs, Bangladesh still managed to keep their run rate of above-6 intact throughout the innings. In the slog overs a quick-fire partnership of 85 between Mosaddek Hossain and Mamudullah helped their team reach their highest ever ODI total of 330. While South Africa do possess some of the best bowlers in their line-up, they somehow failed to restrict the run-flow of the batting side with some misfields also helping their opponent’s cause. Young pace sensations Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were a big failure today as they went remained wicketless throughout.