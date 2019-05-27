With England all decked up for cricket’s biggest event, the home team have emerged as the foremost favourites to earn their first World Cup. However, to achieve the same the home team will have to win over some of the other brawny troops and one of those will be India. Dubbed as the second favourites, they will start the tournament with their eyes set at nothing other than a win in the final. With the most fatal bowling attack and three of the best top three batsmen, the Virat Kohli-led side will go all guns blazing. However, there remain few apprehensions about the middle order which still look unsettled in terms of who will play at what positions.

Strength

As Virat Kohli’s men gear up to initiate their quest in the World Cup, it will probably be the first time when the bowlers would lead the pack. Backed by two years of astounding performance all around the world, this bowling department has materialized itself into the best India ever had. To quench his thirst of becoming the third Indian captain to lift the most coveted cricket trophy, skipper Kohli would copiously rely on the bowling branch, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Both, having played enough cricket together, would be looking to withdraw full support from the English conditions with the new ball.

In the last two years Bumrah has emerged as the prime bowler with wreaking havoc in the slog overs, resisting the onslaught of the opponents at the finishing stages. Rightly so he has been placed at the top of the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. Kumar, on the other hand, sitting out for major parts 0f 2018, has earned back his place for his knack of taking wickets in every match. In only six matches that he had played last year, he took 11 wickets. Leading to the multi-nation tournament, he holds the position of third highest ODI wicket-taker in 2019, a step below Kuldeep Yadav who will be shouldering the spinning duties for the team. Yadav has been India’s leading wicket-taker in last 18 months or so with 65 scalps. Banking on his impressive economy of below-5, he will play the fundamental role of slowing the opposition’s run flow in the middle overs. With support from Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli’s side will boast the most potent bowling attack in England this time.

Another reason that would boost India’s chance of wiining in England is the top three of their batting line up. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the innings and Virat Kohli to follow them, batting show of the Men In Blue would depend heavily on how these three perform. Such has been their dominance at the top that the three of them combined stand above everyone in the list of highest runs scored by top three in international cricket, post 2015 World cup.

Weakness

Set to play their first match on 3rd June, the major concern that agitates the second rank ODI team is their incompetence to figure out a stable middle order combination. Swaggering with three of the most lethal top order batsmen starting the innings, the middle order looks fragile and vulnerable with no one yet to consolidate the fourth position. There are few options that the team have flirted with for it but none seem to be cut out for the role. However, K. L. Rahul and Kedar Jadhav stand as the prime contenders for it, the team management have also failed to fill the successive batting slots with regular and constant names. This ambivalent approach to the middle order might cost the team dearly in a long tournament like the World Cup where sides look to settle the team combinations early.

Statistically speaking, India have one of the worst middle order batting line-ups among the other favourites. From the ICC World Cup 2015 to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Kohli’s middle order batsmen, from the fourth to seventh position, scored at a rate of mere 36.77.

The problem continued as the middle order fiasco went on for another year after the Champions Trophy final loss.

Looking at the numbers from Asia Cup 2018 to now, the middle order fared their best ever performance in last four years, yet they were placed after below ranked teams like Bangladesh. It shows how Indian batsmen failed to parallel themselves with the current numbers of the game and got left behind.

Skipper Kohli would look to sort his team’s middle order woes as early as possible. However, it will be the bowlers and the three top order batsmen who will need to do overtime if India are to win their second World Cup on English soil.

India Squad-

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.