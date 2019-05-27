In a recent interview with ICC, Dale Steyn said Kagiso Rabada always stood head and shoulders above the rest. Kagiso Rabada who is just 24-year-old, already has 106 ODI wickets and many believe that he might go on to become South Africa’s greatest ever bowler. On being asked Steyn about it, he outrightly rejected the idea of using statistics as the sole criteria to decide someone’s greatness. “How can we judge ‘greatest ever’? Using Stats? That’s boring! We play in a different time to players who played in the past. Right now he’s killing people,” he stops, and laughs. “Not physically! I mean he’s cleaning up. And that’s good enough for me. He’s so good”, Steyn said.

He further went on to speak about Rabada and said that he is a natural athlete. “He could be a basketball player, he could be a sprinter, he could be anything. And when you put a cricket ball in his hand you quickly realise that this is what he was put on earth to do. It’s amazing. You don’t have to teach him anything, it just comes naturally to him. There’s not much more you can say about it. He’s just got it all”, an overwhelmed Steyn was quoted as saying to ICC. He further added that Rabada was born to bowl fast.

Rabada, on the other hand, cannot thank Steyn, who has spent the highest number of time as the number one bowler in ICC rankings, enough for all the praises he showers on him. “Dale’s action is so simple and uncomplicated. When you’re around quality like that, you just watch”, said the 24-year-old pacer to ICC.

The mutual respect between the two leading South African bowlers goes on to show that they are in the right frame of mind and convinces the other teams of the challenge they are going to face from thee two. Steyn’s experience added with the red-hot form of Rabada, the Faf du Plessis-led side holds the ammunition to bowl any team out of the game.