Live every ardent cricket fan, Congress Parliamentarian Sashi Tharoor was also left disappointed after rain washed out yet another match in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 in England. Taking to Twitter on June 11, Tharoor expressed his anger and suggested either England should be banned to host cricket tournament or they should build covered stadiums.

Shashi Tharoor, who is an active user of social media, tweeted, “With three washouts already (&more due this week), #WorldCup2019 is becoming a damp squib. Should England be banned from hosting cricket tournaments until the world solves climate change or the MCC invests in covered stadia? Their summers are increasingly turning into monsoons!”.

So far, three matches have been washed out in the ongoing tournament and the weather forecast predicts more future matches could be hampered by rain, including the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on June 16. The first match to be washed out in the ongoing tournament was between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on June 7, followed by the South Africa-West Indies tie on June 10, which was called off after seven overs of play.

On the very next day, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match suffered the same fate as it was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. With three games being called off in five days, the 2019 edition has become the World Cup with the most number of washouts in a single edition, exceeding the two-game record of the 1992 and 2003 editions.

The International Cricket Council has been severely criticized by many for not keeping reserve days of play for the group league matches. ICC, on the other hand, have defended their decisions by blaming the disruptions on “extremely unseasonable weather”.

“Factoring in a reserve day for every match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver,” outgoing ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement by ICC.

(With inputs from IANS)