Hosts England are all set to kick off the ICC World Cup 2019 campaign when they take to the field against South Africa on Thursday at The Oval in London. Ranked as world number one in the One day International (OD) format, England have a bright chance to win the tournament for the first time in history.

England have made it to the finals of the coveted tournament on three occasions, with their last coming in 1992, but to no avail. Their opponents South Africa have suffered their own World Cup woes. Labeled among the favourites in the previous edition of the tournament, The Proteas fell to New Zealand in the semifinals.

However, South African coach Ottis Gibson is convinced that the pressure is all on England as tournament hosts.

It will be a cracking fixture when these two cricket giants cut the ribbon for the much-anticipated global sporting extravaganza.

Here’s all you need to know regarding the Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between England and South Africa:

Where will the England vs South Africa of ICC World Cup 2019 take place?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

When will the England vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Thursday (May 30)

