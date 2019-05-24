England suffered a major setback as their captain Eoin Morgan injured his finger, ahead of the ICC World Cup, CricInfo reported. According to the news report, he hurt his left index finger during a fielding drill while preparing for his team warm-up match against Australia at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

He has been sent for X-Ray, but the team management said it is precautionary. The extent of his injury would only be known after the result of the X-Ray comes out.

However, the loss of their captain would be a huge blow to England as his leadership has played a pivotal role in their rise from mortification at the last World Cup to start this one as the prime contender to win it. He has also been in an astounding batting form in 2019 with scoring runs at an average of above-70. He along with Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are in golden form and were expected to continue the same in the mega event that starts from 30th May.

Injury update: Eoin Morgan took a knock to his left index finger fielding this morning. He is going to hospital after practice for a precautionary x-ray.#bbccricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/JJwWAGW0zf — Test Match Special (@bbctms) May 24, 2019

Earlier, during their kit release, Morgan had given a glimpse of how his team was preparing for the showpiece event. He resonated that the ‘Three Lions’ were not getting complacent with their continued success and making plans to cope with unexpected setbacks.

If the English skipper is to miss the tournament, England will find it hard to implement these plans as it might create a disbalance in the team with a changed leader, right before the World Cup. Jos Buttler would be taking away the responsibility to lead the side.