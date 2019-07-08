New Zealand pacer and their highest wicket-taker in ICC World Cup 2019, Lockie Ferguson said on Sunday his team is happy to play India in the semi-final. On being asked if they feel like the underdogs, Anderson admitted they do and said that’s the position they “like to be in”.

The 2015 runners-up earned a closely-fought fourth spot to sneak into the semi-finals, despite losing their last three league games against Pakistan, Australia and England. Set to face table-toppers India, who look a much stronger and balanced unit, Ferguson said they have no problem with anyone who is backing India.

He said, “It (the match) is an interesting one. I guess in World Cups obviously big games get pumped up and where we stand is the fourth going into the semi-finals so naturally I guess they back India,” Ferguson told reporters. “But as New Zealanders, we are often the underdogs and I guess that’s a position we like to be in and it’s knockout cricket now, so it’s all on Tuesday and the better team will go through,” he continued.

Rather than having the upper hand before the start of the match, the pacer said they would like to be the scrappers. He added, “As a team, we definitely want to be the scrappers, guys that scrap for wins, not always will we win pretty. But in a way we kind of pride ourselves on the ability to come back from tough situations and scrap our way and give ourselves an opportunity to win.”

Look who was at the New Zealand training! 👀 Coach Gary Stead “absolutely expects” Lockie Ferguson to be fully fit and ready to play in the #CWC19 semifinal against India. Will he be the biggest threat for India?#CWC19 | #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/OqPO9kUfc3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 7, 2019

One of the most successful players from his side in this year’s showpiece event, Ferguson hopes to make a comeback in the semis against India. “There was definitely some tightness particularly the day before the game. The scans came back, it was nothing too serious so a few days off. Hopefully I’ll get out today and have a run around and everything will be good,” he said.

