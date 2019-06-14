India and Pakistan will face each other in the mother of all battles for their ICC World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Team India left for Manchester on Friday and in the latest video released by BCCI, Virat Kohli & Co. were seen in a serious mood.

In the video tweeted by BCCI, almost all the players, including the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, among others, were seen departing for the airport in the team bus.

India won their opening two games comprehensively before the much-important clash against New Zealand got washed out. The Virat Kohli-led side will be raring to take the field on Sunday and extend their winning streak. One of the most balanced units, the Men in Blue are one of the favourites to win the World cup and will have the upper hand against Pakistan in Manchester.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are in the middle of some serious troubles and need to resolve their issues. Having won only one out of the four matches, they are desperately in need to get their campaign back on track. Also, they saw an easy fixture against Sri Lanka got abandoned due to rain in which they could have easily fetched full-two points. To win against India, the Sarafarz Ahmed-led side will need to recreate their emphatic performance against England.

Reportedly, the tickets for this marquee clash were sold-out within hours the sale was initiated. But, such is the craze of an India-Pakistan game that fans are now buying tickets in black at price more than Rs 60,000.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.