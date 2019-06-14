India will face Pakistan in the marquee clash of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Talking about the match, Sourav Ganguly said India should not take the field against Pakistan thinking they are the favourites to win.

The former Indian captain said, “India should not take Pakistan lightly and go against them thinking they are the favourites. Last time they did that in the ICC Champions Trophy final, they were defeated by Pakistan.”

Ganguly also said India should be wary of Mohammad Amir. He pointed out the fact that how Amir, who was not even in the scheme of things for Pakistan before the World Cup, has emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far.

He also talked about the high emotions attached to the game and said that like every time this will also be a huge game for both the teams.

Sachin Tendulkar also reiterated on the same line and said that India should not be complacent and take Pakistan lightly. The Master Blaster also reminisced about the age-old rivalry of India and Pakistan and said that his best moment against Pakistan was the match in 2003 World Cup.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.