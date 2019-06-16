Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI-

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali/Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match:

Where is the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match being played?

The ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match is at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

When is the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match being played?

The ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match will be played on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match start?

The ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match will start at 10:30 AM local time 3:00 PM ISt.

Where to watch the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match (TV Channels)?

The ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match live streaming?

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match will be available online on Hotstar.