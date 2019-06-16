India vs Pakistan Weather Report:

As the cricketing universe gears up for the mother of all matches, the rain-gods seem not to be kind enough. India and Pakistan will take on each other in match 22 of ICC World Cup 2019 match, but like every other game in the last few days, this much-awaited clash also possesses the fear of being interrupted or washed-out by rain. With six games already affected by showers and complaints being raised up against ICC for not having reserved days, the fans will not want this one match to be curtailed by rain.

India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast:

The Met Ofice have predicted spotty showers in Manchester throughout the day. But, the most concerning part of the forecast is that it predicts rain between 10-12 AM, while the match is slated for a start at 10:30 AM local time.

Much to the relief of millions of fans worldwide, there are lesser chances of rain in the succeeding hours. Even though the later parts of the day carry the threats of shower, it will not be a heavy downpour and is expected not to hamper the match entirely.

India vs Pakistan Pitch Condition:

Though, it will be the first match in this venue, Old Trafford did host Lancashire in the domestic One-Day tournament, earlier this year. The scores have varied from one range to another, while the D/L method also played its part in two out of the four matches. Given the high chances of rain, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first and the chasing teams owned better records in this ground during the domestic season.

Average first innings score: 239 (last four domestic One-Day matches at the venue).

Record of the chasing teams: Won – 1; Lost – 3.

One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win.