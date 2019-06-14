Mr. Consistent Joe Root scored his second century of the ICC World Cup 2019 as England defeated the West Indies by eight wickets in Southampton. Root scored an unbeaten 100 in 94 balls after he saw the English bowlers agonized the Windies batsmen and bundled them for a paltry total of 212 in just 44.4 overs.

Riding on Root’s magnificent century, the English batsmen chased the target with remarkable ease as they reached the winning total in the first ball of the 34th over. Root who had to open after Jason Roy got injured, hit his 16th ODI century which was graced with 11 boundaries.

England win by 8️⃣ wickets! A clinical performance with bat and ball helps them overcome West Indies in Southampton. 💯 SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/HmtembPBxn#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/oqdKoDOGHB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 14, 2019



Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (63) and Shmiron Hetmeyer (39) tried to hold the Windies fort as they stitched a partnership of 89 runs before the English bowlers rattled their batting line-up. Big guns, Chris Gayle and Andre Russel threw away their wickets when the team needed them the most.

The ball was coming nicely onto the bat as it was evident by the way Pooran and Hetmeyer played. But the inclusion of Joe Root in bowling proved to be a smart move by the English captain as he broke the partnership by picking Hetmeyer.

Troubling the batsmen with his steep bounce and tight length, Jofra Archer had the batsmen dancing as he returned with a figure of 3-31. The other bowlers were also in their prime as they supported Archer aptly. Mark Wood (3/18), Chris Woakes (1/16), Liam Plunkket (1/30) delivered the goods for the hosts as they bundled the team from the Carribeans with five overs to spare.

In search of early wickets to stay alive in the contest, the carribean bowlers failed miserably as Root and Jonny Bairstow added 95 for the first wicket before the later departed for 45. Next, in a surprise move, Chris Woakes came in to bat at three and played along with Root to script a stand of 104 runs for the second wicket.

This win has catapulted the Eoin Morgan-led side to the second spot in the points table with just a point behind the table-toppers New Zealand. However, despite this overwhelming win the English team-management would not be able to heave a sigh of relief as the captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy suffered injuries and left the field. Reports on the seriousness of the injuries have not yet been made available by England.