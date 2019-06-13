Team India will have to rework their strategy as they take on unbeaten New Zealand, who look all set to ask a few probing questions if the weather gods do not threaten the much-awaited World Cup encounter at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Shaken by Shikhar Dhawan’s injury and unavailability, Virat Kohli & Co. will have to dismantle their team combination. With a potent bowling attack, New Zealand will throw some stiff challenges to the Indian batting at the top.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and have emerged as the most formidable and balanced unit so far. The Kiwis would be determined to not disturb their winning streak. However, they will also have to cross the hurdle of ‘Kulcha’ successfully to win their fourth consecutive game in the marquee event. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal already have 22 Kiwi wickets between them in ODI and will pose the biggest threat to the New Zealand batting unit.

A wee bit of fun, laughter and a go at in the nets – #TeamIndia trained ahead of India vs New Zealand at #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dBZ8pwblxp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2019

Key Players To Watch Out For In Today’s Game

1. Rohit Sharma

The Indian vice-captain has brought a huge transformation in his one-day game for the World Cup. He is being seen starting the innings on a slow track and going for selective attacks against the bowlers. This has earned him and the team some good quality runs at the right moment. ‘Hitman’ has already notched up 179 runs in only two innings and has the highest average in the tournament so far.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal

The spinner has emerged as the real match-winner for the Virat Kohli-led side in the World cup. With six wickets in his kitty already, Chahal is the highest Indian wicket-taker right now. With Kuldeep Yadav yet to find his prime at the showpiece event, Chahal has more than consolidated for his partner’s drought.

3. Lockie Ferguson

With the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the pack, no one would expect Lockie Ferguson to be the best bowler. But, that is exactly what the pacer has done and become his side’s highest wicket-taker. With his raw pace and swinging ability, Ferguson has become a nightmare for the opponent batsmen and his Kane Williamson will hope he continues with this wicket-taking form against India also.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

The world number one pacer has made the lives of batsmen hell in the top. With the ability to swing the ball both the ways and his fast incoming yorkers, Bumrah has provided India the best kind of start with the ball. He will be the biggest challenge for the Kiwi top order and to tackle him the batsmen will have to work overtime.