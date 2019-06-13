Match Preview

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in what will decide the point table supremacy of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. With both the teams maintaining clean sheets so far, the encounter is expected to be a high-octane clash. However, New Zealand will take the field with a slight advantage over their counterparts, having already beaten them in the warm-up match before. The Kiwis have been the unbeaten side right from the warm-up days and have grown more formidable and balanced with every game.

India, on the other hand, will be facing the heat for the first time in the mega event. Right when the team looked settled, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a stupendous century against Australia, got injured and have been rested for three weeks. With the successful opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Dhawan set to be disturbed, the Virat Kohli-led side would hope to continue their winning run. It was supposed to be a battle of the equals but with an injury scare, India have been pushed slightly on the back foot.

Despite the cold, India trained hard yesterday ahead of today's huge clash with New Zealand.

Weather Forecast

Like the past few days, the weather forecast has not pleased cricket enthusiasts. With the Met Office predicting high chances of rain in Nottingham during the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and New Zealand, the mega event might again witness another rain-interrupted game. The match is slotted for a 10:30 AM local time start and according to the weather forecasters the chance of rain at 11 AM local time stands highly at 64%.

Following which, throughout the match, Nottingham weather will possess almost a 50% chance of a shower.

The temperature is expected to be 11-13 degree Celcius as the match progresses.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a normal Trent Bridge-wicket which assists the batsmen. Over the years, this wicket has been a heaven for the woodworkers as runs have come easily. However, with cold winds and overcast weather, bowlers have also generated some pace and bounce from the condition and the same can also be expected today.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (wk).