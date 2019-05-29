World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke introduced the most coveted cricket trophy during the opening ceremony of the ICC 2019 World Cup which also saw Australia won the 60 seconds challenge.

With the ICC World Cup 2019 all set to get away on June 30 with England and South Africa taking on each other in the tournament opener, the opening ceremony took place at The Mall in front of the Buckingham Palace in Central London today. The event was graced by various cricketers of yesteryears and prominent personalities of different fields.

The event started with the introduction of the captains on the stage. Among other captains, Eoin Morgan and Virat kohli got the loudest of the cheers. The Indian captain acknowledged the cheers and supports of the fans as he said, “We have a strong fan base in England which is good to see and I feel proud to play here.”

As the ceremony continued a fun event called “60 Seconds Challenge” was played out. Two personalities represented each playing nation where they got 60 seconds to face as many ball as many balls as possible and score the maximum amount of runs. Former Indian captain Anil Kumble and Farhan Akhtar represented India and scored only 19 which was the lowest. Australia won the challenge after they scored a whooping 69 in just 60 seconds.

After that, former Australian and current World Cup holding captain Michael Clarke introduced the trophy before the official 2019 World Cup anthem was played amidst huge cheers from the fans.