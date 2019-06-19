NZ vs SA Match Preview:

New Zealand have looked the most balanced unit so far in the ICC World Cup 2019. The only side to remain unbeaten, except India, they will take the field against South Africa in Birmingham as the outright favourite. Having their last match washed out, the Kiwis will be raring to ply their trades again and extend the wining streak. Also, the Kane Williamson-led side would fancy their chances to go atop the points table by beating Sout Africa. With a potent bowling pack who have been able to take regular wickets, the batting, led by the captain himself, along with the likes of James Neesham, Colin Munro and Ross Taylor, have produced dominating performances.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been the epitome of how to fail in big tournaments. Following three straight defeats, the Proteas finally managed to bring their campaign on winning track against minnow Afghanistan. However, they are far from reviving their fate as their bowling look shallow and unable to pick up wickets. the batsmen though have managed to score some runs but have failed to win matches for the team. A lot would be shouldered on senior players like Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock, Imran Tahir. Young pacer Kagiso Rabada, who entered the mega event riding high on great form, has failed to excel in the tournament so far.

As the Proteas play their sixth #CWC19 match tomorrow, get behind the team in support. We know when KG takes a wicket, all eyes are on him, but can you spot the difference between these two 📸#ProteaFire🔥 pic.twitter.com/DNsY58Q60f — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 18, 2019

NZ vs SA Weather Forecast

The weather forecast doesn’t look good and it won’t be surprising if another New Zealand match gets washed out. Starting from 9 AM today, Birmingham stand a high probability of shower with occasional thunderstorms also in radar. The match is slated to start at 10:30 AM local time and at 11 AM the Met Office have predicted thunderstorm with 51% chance of rain. At around 3 AM, the highest possibility of rain has been predicted with the chance of thunderstorm looming high over Birmingham.

NZ vs SA Pitch Report

In the last five ODI that were played on the wicket of Edgbaston, chasing teams have won twice with the teams batting first emerging victorious on two occasions. Also, with possibility of DLS method coming into play team winning the toss would like to bat second to have a target set on their mind. To make the case stronger for the chasing team it must be considered that both the teams have registered all their wins batting second.

#CWC19 has arrived in Birmingham for #NZvSA! The city has a strong sporting heritage; the Football League was formed in Birmingham & lawn tennis was invented in a back garden in Edgbaston, just down the road from the cricket stadium! ⚽🎾🏏 pic.twitter.com/t0iAyOjTyY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

NZ vs SA Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.