ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis looked well-set when he was dismissed. The Proteas skipper hit a brilliant 62 off 52 balls. Chasing a record 331 to win, South Africa lost the match but there was a moment in-the-field that will take you by surprise. It happened while Faf du Plessis hit a six over long-off. The ball was caught by a photographer from beyond the ropes. What made the catch even more special was that it took merely one-hand to take the catch. ICC too spotted the moment and made it the ‘Play of the Day’.

Here is the video:

Looks like @benstokes38 has some competition for incredible catches in the deep! 👏 to this multi-talented #CWC19 photographer! pic.twitter.com/r7EiVbwOEt — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan starred with the bat and ball to help Bangladesh stage an upset by beating a formidable South Africa by a 21-run defeat on South Africa in their World Cup opener at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. Chasing a record 331 set by Bangladesh, the Proteas could muster 309/8 in the allotted 50 overs, thus losing their second match in the World Cup in as many games.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman returned with figures of 3/67 and Mohammad Saifuddin scalped 2/57 while Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan picked up one wicket apiece.

Despite a decent start by South Africa, the Bangladesh bowlers kept on jolting the opposition at regular intervals. Chasing a big target after Bangladesh posted their highest ever ODI total of 330/6, openers Quinton de Kock (23 off 32) and Aiden Markram (45 off 56) started on a cautious note as the Proteas scored 27 runs in the first five overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 330/6 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 78, Shakib Al Hasan 75; Andile Phehlukwayo 2/52) beat South Africa 309/8 in 50 overs (Faf du Plessis 62, J.P. Duminy 45; Mustafizur Rahman 3/67) by 21 runs.