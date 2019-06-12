Swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to fly to England to join the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 as a cover for the injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. However, Dhawan will also continue his stay with the team and undergo treatment as the team management is hoping for his return in two to three weeks.

Though, young Pant has not yet been named as the official replacement for Dhawan by BCCI, it has been confirmed by our source that he is preparing to leave for England at the earliest.

The BCCI tweeted from their official account yesterday, saying, “Team India opening batsman Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored.”

Pant, who was initially not picked up when the 15-member squad was picked, is unlikely to be available for selection right away after he joins the team. If he plays or not will be decided by the team management after considering the status of Dhawan’s injury. There was a lot of hoopla over the selection of Dinesh Kartik over Pant from the World Cup squad with former India captain Sourav Ganguly going to the extent of saying that Virat Kohli and Co. will miss the big-hitting keeper-batsman in the mega event.

Dhawan sustained his injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 against Australia in India’s second League game of the ICC World Cup 2019.