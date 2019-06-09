ICC World Cup 2019: It was the most prized scalp for Team India, the wicket of Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith. Smith scored 69 before he was trapped on his legs by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 40th over. The ball from Bhuvi came back in off the deck, it might have been a slower one. Smith was looking to work it to the on-side. He played across the line and played it down the wrong line. It rapped him on the pads and it looked adjacent. Umpire didn’t raise his finger, India sent the matter upstairs and got it spot-on. Smith’s 70-ball stay came to an end. As the umpire overturned his decision, Rohit, who was close to him, made a hilarious expression, probably suggesting the goof-up made by Ian Gould in the first place by not adjudicating that out.

Here is the video:

Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan continued his love affair with ICC tournaments, as he cracked a hundred to lead India’s superlative batting show and help the team post a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Australia in a marquee World Cup clash at the Kennington Oval here on Sunday.

Kohli gets a review right! Three reds and Smith has to make the walk back! Bhuvneshwar gets his first wicket of the day! #CWC19 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AiJ8W9D2lY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

Dhawan took 109 balls to score 117 with the help of 16 fours while skipper Virat Kohli smashed 82 off 77 balls, his innings laced with four fours and two sixes. Opener Rohit Sharma too scored a fluent 57 off 70 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Dhawan and Sharma were involved in a 127-run opening stand before Kohli shared a crucial 93-run partnership with Dhawan.

Promoted up the order at No. 4, all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball 48 (4×4, 6×3) as India took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, uncluttered by the “gloves” controversy, also joined the party with a breezy 14-ball 27, hitting three fours and a huge six off Mitchell Starc (1/74).