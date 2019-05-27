ICC World Cup 2019: Despite the defeat in the first warm-up match versus New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the spirit and morale in the Team India are quite high. And the proof of that was once again on display when vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is known for his exploits with the bat turned a prankster during Team India’s bus journey from London to Cardiff.

The men in blue are scheduled to take on Bangladesh in their next and last World Cup warm-up-up fixture on May 28. While traveling from London to Cardiff, Indian opener Rohit posted an Instagram video showing the fun side of his Indians teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav. In the video, Rohit started by showing the beautiful scenes of the British countryside before congratulating Jadeja for his counter-attacking knock against the Kiwis. He also took a jibe at Jadhav for making a special appearance in Bollywood movie – Race 4.

WATCH HERE:



Jadhav, who is currently nursing an injury at the moment didn’t participate in the practice game versus New Zealand. Jadeja’s knock was the only bright spot from a dismal Indian batting performance.

Here is the account of the conversation that the trio had in the ‘fun video’:

Rohit Sharma – Hey guys we’re on our way to Cardiff from London and as you can see the beautiful scenes out there, beautiful drive, I am in the company of two gentlemen Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav. Jaddu well played, you played brilliantly yesterday’s game.

Ravindra Jadeja – It felt good to score runs in tough conditions of England, Hopefully, as a team, we do well as the tournament progresses.

Rohit Sharma – We’ll do it, This World Cup is very important for all us, Alongside Jadeja, we have new Race 4 (a popular Bollywood movie franchise) actor Kedar Jadhav. Kedar we’ve heard that you have been offered a role in Race 4 for a special appearance.

Kedar Jadhav – Nothing has been finalised yet. But soon you will all get the surprise

Rohit Sharma – Ohh yes, we can’t wait for it. All the best for that. So this is what we do when we are travelling in the bus, we have a lot of fun together.