ICC World Cup 2019: India opener Rohit Sharma smashed his 23rd ODI ton against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019 clash. It was a well-timed ton where Rohit took his time early on as the ball was doing quite a bit. Chasing 228 to win, Rohit knew he did not have to take unnecessary risks. It was a chanceless knock by Rohit as he equaled Sourav Ganguly in India’s all-time list for most centuries. Rohit is now third in the list of highest centurions for India behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. India lost Dhawan early but that did not bother Rohit as he continued to pick up the runs and jumped on any bad delivery. Rohit’s ton comprised of 10 boundaries and two sixes. Rohit also completed 8000 international runs as an opener for India and 12,000 international runs.

Here is how Twitter hailed Rohit for his ton:

Slow & easy does it!!! Rohit sharma gracefully on his way to the century🤗❤️🇮🇳 waiting for that 100!!!! Dugga Dugga!!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😁 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 5, 2019

Kohli is forever beauty! 🙌🏻

But today’s match is just Chahal’s and Rohit Sharma’s game 🤩 — Prerana Sharma (@Hashtagsharma9) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma has played the captain’s captain’s inning. No words left to describe his talent. — rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma is that kid in class who doesn’t read anything and then when exam comes comes 1st! Good knock hit man @ImRo45

#INDvSA #CWC19 — tadbitmad ™ (@tadbitmad01) June 5, 2019

Earlier, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets, helping India restrict South Africa to a sub-par 227 for 9 in their opening encounter of the World Cup on Wednesday. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired with Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) setting the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

Chahal (4/51) then tightened the noose on South African batsmen as they could never really force the pace during the middle overs. Incidentally, this was the best 10-over single spell (in terms of wickets taken) by any bowler in a World Cup game.