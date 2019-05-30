Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be making his on-air expert debut with the World Cup beginning on Thursday in England and Wales. Tendulkar will grace the commentary box during the tournament opener between England and South Africa to be played at The Oval, London.

The Master Blaster will join the Philips Hue Cricket Live pre-show in Hindi and English at 1.30 PM with his very own segment ‘Sachin Opens Again’ at the Star Sports network. He will be joined by an already illustrious panel of experts, some of whom have had the pleasure of playing alongside and with him.

Tendulkar holds a number of ICC Cricket World Cup records. He scored 2,278 runs in the six editions of the World Cup he played. He also holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup — 673 in 11 matches in 2003.

Putting aside the horrors of the first-round exit in the 2015 edition, England will put four years of planning to the test when they face South Africa in the tournament’s opening encounter on Thursday. So embarrassing was England’s performance in Australia and New Zealand (2015) that it instantly called for a major action in their attitude towards the white-ball format.

The transformation has been remarkable, with Eoin Morgan’s men climbing to the top of the one-day international rankings and twice setting a new record for the highest one-day international total, which now stands at 481 for six.

Batting has been the basis of England’s ODI rejuvenation, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Morgan and the dynamic Jos Buttler among a top seven who can all change the course of an innings in the blink of an eye.

“It’s an exciting feeling being in this team as you have world-class players all around you and the opposition might get 370, but there’s a belief in the dressing room we can chase it down,” said England leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

“There is no hesitation or someone going ‘I don’t know about this’. We all have that belief and confidence we can do it,” added Rashid, whose ability to take wickets at key stages has also been an important part of England’s white-ball revival.

“We will hopefully stick to what we’ve been doing the past four years and hopefully the World Cup will work out well for us.”

India will begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa.

(With Agency Inputs)