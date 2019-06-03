The Indian football fraternity led by skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday extended their best wishes for the Indian cricket team for their ICC World Cup campaign. The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue are currently in Southampton for the tournament which is being hosted by England and Wales.

Team India’s much-anticipated opening clash in the World Cup will be against South Africa on June 5. The Indian football fraternity from men’s and women’s team — including the likes of Chhetri, veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dalima Chhibber and Aditi Chauhan — came together to wish their national cricket side.

“I wish our Indian cricket team very well for the World Cup. I’m sure you guys will do very well and bring the cup home,” said Jhingan

“I wish you all the very best. We’re pretty sure you will win it for us. Just play with your heart and bring the cup home,” said keeper Gurpreet Singh.

Apart from the men’s team women’s defender and goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan also featured in the video which was shared by the Indian football team.

Watch the video here:

“I would like to wish the Indian cricket team all the very best, bring the cup home,” wished Chhibber.

“I would like to wish the Indian cricket team all the very best for the World Cup,” said Aditi Chauhan

“Hi boys, hi Virat, I want to wish you and the whole team all the very best. Just go there and put your best foot forward. Stay injury free and enjoy the World Cup,” concluded Chhetri.

While the national cricket side prepares for the global tournament, Indian football team led by new coach Igor Stimac has left for Thailand to participate in the King’s Cup. Stimac has earned praise from the players due to his “professional attitude and a different approach”, but it remains to be seen whether the Croatian international can lead the team to the title.