Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has pleaded with English fans to stop booing batsman David Warner and skipper Steve Smith. The duo returned to international duty earlier this month after serving a year-long ban for the ball tampering scandal against South Africa. Pending his fitness, Warner will join Smith in the Aussie side which will open their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Saturday.

The cricketers were jeered in their side’s victory over England in a warm-up match last Saturday. During the match, the fans gathered at the stadium chanted, “cheat, cheat, cheat”. While a section of fans also shouted, “Get off Warner you cheat.”

Now ahead of their opener, Langer, who is skeptical that the adverse treatment towards the duo will continue, insisted that they have paid the price for their act and must be treated with some respect.

“They are human beings, and that’s the truth. That’s where I find it hard. I am a dad, and I have got kids. A lot of the time, players feel like they are my kids,” Langer said.

“And you see that happen. You know, you feel for them personally. They are going to have to have thick skin.

“But I think it is really important that people show some respect as well. Because they are humans, they are really good cricketers.

“They made a mistake. They have paid the price for it. Big price actually. I feel for them as people more than anything else.”