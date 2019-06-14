The tickets for India-Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 were sold out within hours the sale was started and now the fans who had brought the tickets are reselling them for larger sums ranging from approximately Rs20,000 to Rs60,000.

A website called Viagogo is buying tickets from the fans and reselling them at prices greater than the actual amounts of the tickets. Interestingly, such is the craze of an India-Pakistan game that the fans are also buying the tickets with extra price.

The Platinum category ticket at Rs 62,610 is the highest priced ticket in Viagogo while the lowest is in Bronze category worth Rs 20,171. The website has put a map of the stadium where the services available in the stands for which the prices are mentioned.

The two neighbouring countries will meet at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Sunday. The emotions and craze attached to an India-Pakistan encounter have always been high and the current stiffed political condition between both the countries have added more to the adrenaline of fans.

India, having won all their games in which they have taken the field, will be the outright favourites. One of the most balanced units in the World cup, Kohli & Co. will be looking to extend their winning streak, especially after their last match against New Zealand got washed out.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are in the middle of all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.