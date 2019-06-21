Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah assured on Thursday that all-rounder Vijay Shankar was fine and doing well after reports suggested that the later has been injured. Team India have already suffered two injury blows and another was seen forthcoming after Shankar got hit on his toe by a yorker from Bumrah in the nets.

Apparently, the all-rounder was believed to have complained about pain in the area where he was hit. But Bumrah, in a press conference on Thursday, assured the well-being of Shankar. He said, “It was unfortunate that he (Shankar) got hit. This is part and parcel of the game. But he is okay, he is fine.”

On being asked if he can be a little easy in the nets and spill fire on the opponents and not on his team-mates, a reply came in the tone of a typical fast-bowler. “We don’t obviously want to injure the batsman. Sometimes, when you play in the nets, nobody tells the batsmen not to hit. So they hit as well,” said world’s number one ODI bowler.

The first injury scare for Virat Kohli & Co. came in the form of a fractured thumb of Shikhar Dhawan. Initially, it was said that that he would stay with the team and undergo treatment as the physios believed he could recover in three weeks. But, further treatment exposed the seriousness and the team management took the call to rule the opener out of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Next to fall was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who suffered a ‘niggle’ in his hamstring during India’s match against Pakistan. He left the field while bowling his third over and did not participate in the match anymore.