ICC World Cup 2019: India skipper Virat Kohli was spotted rolling his arms over during Team India’s net session in England. The Indian cricket team is a well-balanced side and are among the frontrunners to clinch the crown. A lot is expected from Kohli, who is currently the No 1 batsman in the world. Kohli was casually running up to the stumps and rolling his arms over, something fans are used to seeing former India skipper MS Dhoni do. India would be playing their tournament opener against South Africa on June 5.

Here is the video of Kohli having a little warm-up before the training session gets underway.

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli bowling. Some hilariously felt he was going to be India’s sixth bowling option, whereas some expected Kohli to chip in with overs during the World Cup.

6th Bowling Option – #ViratKohli — Contractor Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) May 30, 2019

developing leg spin hmm — Left Arm Fast (@L_A_O_T_W) May 30, 2019

i have seen him bowl with different actions in the nets…..I can still remember the leg spinner action but he doesn’t bowl in the matches. — shodhan t shetty (@hereiamSHODhan) May 30, 2019

Another bowling option — Malineni Venkata Nitish (@MalineniNitish) May 30, 2019

nice bowling action @imVkohli — wasim qaafa 🏏🇮🇳 (@wasimqaafa) May 30, 2019

He knows he will be bowling — chronos (@starrlord2011) May 30, 2019

Please don’t bowl when Albie Morkel is Batting.. 😂 — NIKHIL Nikson (@NIKHILNikson2) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, during the practice session, Team India also went through a unique fielding drill which was well explained by fielding coach Sridhar.

Earlier, the Indian skipper along with the captains of all 10 participating teams met Her Majesty and His Royal Highness before joining a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.