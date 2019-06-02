Ahead of India’s first game in ICC World Cup 2019, the Indian team management had a scare in the form of Virat Kohli who injured his thumb during the team’s training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on Saturday. The Indian skipper was seen walking off the ground with his right-thumb dipped in ice before the team physio Patrick Farhart attended him and assessed the situation.

While it was unclear if Kohli hurt his finger during batting or fielding, Farhart was believed to have taken all the necessary measures with BCCI yet to state anything officially. But according to recent reports, the injury isn’t serious. The team management still have two days for the run-machine to recover and they will hope the main-man of India takes the field against South Africa on 5th June.

The Men in Blues touted as one of the favourites to win this World Cup did not have a great time preparing for the tournament. They lost a home series against Australia, earlier this year, before coming to England and getting embarrassed against New Zealand in the first warm-up game of 10-nation event. India were bundled out for a meager score of 179 before the Kiwis chased the score with six wickets in hand.

But, team India made a comeback in their second warm-up game against Bangladesh as the middle-order problem was solved and two batsmen in the form of K.L. Rahul and M.S. Dhoni scored centuries to hand the team a 95-run victory. The bowling department also showed signs of improvement with the spinners finding their rhythm back. Now, with the team settled and everything in order, the Indian team management would hope Kohli to be fit on time before the toss against Faf du Plesis.

