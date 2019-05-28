Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a sensational century against Bangladesh in India’s last warm-up match against Bangladesh, on Tuesday, in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. He hurried along to his triple figure in just 73-ball before getting out at 113. He had come to bat at number six and the situation was tricky as India were finding it hard to build a partnership after the top-orders failed to provide a solid start.

Dhoni joined K L Rahul and started to rebuild the Indian innings. Despite losing early wickets, both the batsmen managed a healthy run rate all along and took India out of danger. Easpecially Dhoni never let his trike rate drop below hundred and found boundaries at regular intervals.

Look who's joined the party 😎😎 MS Dhoni brings up a quick fire 💯 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dtqPwVNktW — BCCI (@BCCI) May 28, 2019

Earlier, K L Rahul also hit a century reassured the team that the middle-order is in good hands. With fourth and sixth batsmen scoring triple figure, the team will breath fresh air of relief as the middle-order batsmen were been failing to put up a good show for some time now. Statistically, India possess one of the weakest middle-order batting average among other World Cup favourites.

Rahul’s century will certainly give the team a relief as the number four position has looked fragile for quite some time now with several batsmen getting chance and failing to consolidate their names on the slot. After a few failed attempts, the think tank look to have sorted the number four problem, at the right time ahead of the World Cup. After this ton one can expect Rahul to bat at this slot.